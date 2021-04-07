Amitabh Bachchan confuses fans with his 'WHTCTW' tweets for son Abhishek Bachchan. Can you decode it?

Amitabh Bachchan continued to keep fans guessing as he wished his son, Abhishek Bachchan, all the best for the release of The Big Bull. Amitabh sent a cryptic message - ‘remember WHTCTW’ - in his tweet. He has been using the acronym in many of his recent posts featuring Abhishek.

Retweeting a tweet of Abhishek announcing the time of release of The Big Bull on Disney+ Hotstar, Amitabh wrote, “remember bhaiyu WHTCTW .. !!” He added a number of heart emojis as well. Abhishek replied to the tweet with muscle emojis.

remember bhaiyu WHTCTW .. !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Ik1i4jLvJx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 7, 2021

In the past, too, Amitabh has used ‘remember WHTCTW’ in posts featuring Abhishek or while replying to him. Fans were left scratching their heads and have been urging the 78-year-old star to end the suspense and reveal its meaning.

love and wishes .. remember WHTCTW https://t.co/wdaxQYWshn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2021

All wishes 🙏❤❤remember WHTCTW https://t.co/aK1MXu4zcY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2021

Earlier, Amitabh and Abhishek were set to witness a clash of sorts, with The Big Bull slated for a direct-to-digital release on April 8 and Chehre scheduled for a theatrical release on April 9. However, in the wake of the rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, the latter has been indefinitely delayed.

Chehre producer Anand Pandit said in a statement, “Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely.” Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza.

In The Big Bull, Abhishek plays a character inspired by stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was convicted for his involvement in the Indian securities scam of 1992. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Ram Kapoor and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992, which came out last year, also revolved around Harshad’s meteoric rise and subsequent downfall. However, Abhishek has maintained that his film takes a different approach to telling the story.

