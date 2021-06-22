Amitabh Bachchan reveals secret behind his iconic look in Deewar, says shirt was too long

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to Instagram to reveal a piece of trivia about his film Deewar, particularly his 'look'. Amitabh wore a shirt that was knotted at the bottom, and revealed that the decision was one made out of necessity.

Sharing a picture of himself, in Deewar, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a post shared on Instagram, "Those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and…"





Deewar, directed by Yash Chopra, also starred Shashi Kapoor. Released in 1975, it cemented Amitabh's 'angry young man' image in popular culture. Amitabh in a recent post got nostalgic as he shot for his upcoming film Mayday, at the same location that a scene in Deewar had been filmed decades earlier. He wrote in a post, "Deewar 1975 .. Mayday 2021 .. looking back in time .. the same corridor .. the same location .. so many film shoots here of several films of mine .. but today .. this came up."

In 2017, recalling his experience working on the film, Amitabh had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Amidst other kind of stories, this one was a breath of fresh air. It was a unique topic with strong characters. I don’t know if people clap today when they hear great dialogues (laughs), but every line was impactful. To be a bit immodest, you find many reflections of moments of Deewaar [in other movies]."