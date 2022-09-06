Amitabh Bachchan pokes fun at Goodbye's promotional strategy with new video: 'If you understood then it's okay or…'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has poked fun at the promotional strategy of his upcoming film Goodbye. Taking to Twitter, Amitabh shared a fun video in which he asked his team about the promotional line for the film. However, he kept on getting disappointed as the members gave him suggestions. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye poster is all about family ties)

The video started with Amitabh getting comfortable on a couch and asking the team what to say on camera. Looking at the camera he said, "So we are doing the promotion of Goodbye" and then asked his team, "So what are the thoughts? You have been here for the last 15-16 hours, discussing, did you come up with anything?" A voice corrected him that it was 25 hours.

Next, a person suggested the promotion line 'good stories make good memories' and Amitabh said, "So life is a big story consisting of small stories." He then asked the person, "Why? What's the problem with big stories?" Another voice suggested the promo line as 'spending time with family' which was also turned down by the actor.

A woman suggested her 'Hasta la vista' idea and an impressed Amitabh spoke on camera, "Hasta la vista (Spanish), aau jo (Gujarati), ashchi (Bengali), mee yeto (Marathi) and in English it's said Goodbye. But we say mee yeto which means we are going with the hope of meeting again. So, bye for now, will meet soon." Hasta la vista, aau jo, ashchi and mee yeto translate to ‘see you later'.

As Amitabh got ready to leave another voice prompted him that the promotions were still not over. Towards the end of the video, Amitabh gave his own twist to the promotional line. "So this is the promo line. Phirse milne ka toh tabhi mann karta hai jab jaane ki khushi ho (We want to meet again when we leave happily)." After saying the line, Amitabh asked his team, "Did you get it? No? So many ideas have been discussed I'm leaving now."

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, "T 4400 - Presenting the promotional video for our film #Goodbye! If you understood it then it's okay or else #GoodbyeTrailer is coming tomorrow, you will understand it then! #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022 #GoodbyeOnOct7 #TrailerOutTomorrow."

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta. The film marks Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 7.

Amitabh also has director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON