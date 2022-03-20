Ananya gets trolled for outfit, dad Chunky defends, ‘She looked rather lovely’

During the promotions of her last release Gehraiyaan, actor Ananya Panday was incessantly trolled by netizens for donning a short red dress with a plunging neckline and a bralette top. And now, she has again caught the attention of trolls as she attended producer Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash, wearing a back thigh-high slit sheer dress with a corset bodysuit. While some compared her to social media sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for her risqué fashion sensibilities, others referred to Panday’s outfit as “disgusting”.

Speaking to us, her father, actor Chunky Panday, says, “We, as parents, have never told her what to wear and what not to. We brought up both of our daughters quite well and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up.”

Asserting on how he thinks his daughter looked “rather lovely’, he shares, “One thing I know for sure about my girls is that there’s a certain kind of innocence in them. I’m sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar.”

The Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) actor quips that he is also been made fun of for his clothing choices by his family, and adds, “Getting laughed at for what you’re wearing is very common. We should take these things as a compliment. And if her dad doesn’t mind, then I don’t think anyone else should mind.”

He says that the only way to deal with trolls is to laugh over their comments. “I tell Ananya, ‘At least people are discussing you, be it good or bad’. We make sure that we don’t bother about trolls. She has learnt to laugh at herself. One shouldn’t let these things get to their heart,” ends the 59-year-old.