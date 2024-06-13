Ananya Panday attends screening of ex Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion. Watch

Ananya attends Chandu Champion screening

A paparazzo account shared a video of Ananya from the red carpet of the screening on its Instagram handle. Ananya smiled and posed for the paparazzi, donning a casual grey gown with a tiny black sling bag. She waved at the photographers before entering the building. She was accompanied by her BFF and budding actor Shanaya Kapoor. Her father Chunky Panday was also present.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Ananya dated Kartik during the filming of their 2019 film, Mudassar Aziz's romantic comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh. They broke up soon after, but continued to remain friends. Ananya even called up Kartik during the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me' round on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan season 7. Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday also appeared on the same season and picked Kartik as her favourite ex of Ananya. Ananya recently broke up with Aditya Roy Kapur, whereas Kartik has reportedly remained single since his relationship with Sara Ali Khan during the making of Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romantic drama Love Aaj Kal.

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is the biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik has undergone extensive physical training and transformation for the titular role. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz among others. It's co-produced by Kabir Khan and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It's set to release in cinemas this Friday on June 14.

The screening of Chandu Champion on Thursday was also attended by Kartik, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, actors Angad Bedi, Tiger Shroff, Vineet Kumar Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Vidya Balan, and filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Imtiaz Ali, Aanand L Rai, R Balki, and Gauri Shinde.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in Control and Call Me Bae.