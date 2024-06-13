Kartik Aaryan says 'everyone wants to be an outsider now': Jo hain bhi nahi wo try karte hain

Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his movie career. The actor, who will be next seen in Indian Olympian Murlikant Petkar's biopic Chandu Champion, recently spoke about being an outsider in Bollywood. Kartik, in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, said that these days even those from film families want to be outsiders. (Also read: Kartik addresses being notorious for his dating life: ‘Dara ghoom raha hu’) Kartik Aaryan recently spoke about every nepo kid wanting to be an outsider these days.

Kartik Aaryan weighs in on insider-outsider debate

Kartik was quizzed about the idea of having his own kids and giving them the benefits of ‘nepotism’. The Chandu Champion actor opined, “Abhi toh sabko outsider banna hai. Jo hain bhi wo try karte hai ki outsider hi ho. (Everybody wants to be an outsider now. Those who are from film families also try they become outsiders).”

He further said, “For a person who has always been a part of the industry have met with such people to show their talent more. For example, if I was from a family here (in the film industry), I would have been getting the same kind of exposure, that kind of director would have shown my acting powers in a different way because you have. That thing makes a difference many times that it is not an even ground. That even ground never existed. Maybe it has changed now, but it never existed and it is no one's fault.”

About Chandu Champion

Kartik will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports biopic Chandu Champion. The actor plays the titular role in the period-drama based on the life of Paralympic Indian Olympian Murlikant Petkar. Apart from Kartik, Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani and others play crucial roles in the film. Kabir has co-produced the film with Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners – Kabir Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Chandu Champion will be releasing on June 14 worldwide.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project

Kartik will also feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for Diwali 2024 release. The Anees Bazmi directorial also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. The under-production horror-comedy is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.