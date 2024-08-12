Ananya Panday performs Shravan Somwar puja at her new home: Pics

Ananya Panday often shares glimpses of her new house on her social media. The actor has now shared a pair of pictures from inside her house as she performed a Shiv Puja on the auspicious fourth Shravan somwar. (Also read: Ananya Panday dating former model after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; introduced him as partner at Ambani event: Report) Ananya Panday was all smiles in the new picture.

Ananya's new post

Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya shared a picture in which she was seen smiling at the camera as she folded her hands, and sat beside the Shiv puja arrangements on the floor. Ananya kept it comfortable in a printed blue and white dress, with her hair tied up in a bun.

The arrangement for the puja was done inside the main living room space, right in front of the TV and the book shelf. The Shivling was kept on a small stool, which was decorated with marigold and lotus flowers. A second picture was a closeup of the Shivling which was worshipped at the house.

In the caption, Ananya wrote: “shravan somwar (folded hands and flower emoticons).” Reacting to the post, the actor's mother, Bhavana Panday commented with red heart and folded hands emoticons. She also posted a pair of pictures of herself from the same place on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote: “Om Namah Shivay. Love and peace.”

More details

Ananya bought her first house last year and did a puja on Dhanteras. Sharing only a few glimpses of the house, Ananya wrote, “My own home! Need all your love and good vibes! To new beginnings .. Happy Dhanteras.”

Ananya was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will be seen next in the web show titled Call Me Bae. It releases on Prime Video on September 6.