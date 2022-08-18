Ananya Panday says ‘being trolled constantly’ really affects her: ‘Feel really bad when I read negative stuff about me'

Ananya Panday has been busy promoting Liger with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Their sports-based drama releases in theatres on August 25. Ahead of her first pan-India film, Ananya spoke in an interview about ‘being trolled constantly’. The actor said she gets ‘really affected’ by it on some days. Ananya also shared her reaction to reading ‘negative stuff’ about herself. Read more: Ananya Panday says she doesn't get 'cancel culture'

Ananya was recently in Hyderabad and visited Vijay’s home, where the two performed a puja that was organised by the Telugu actor’s mother. Vijay, who has been seen in many hit Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy, makes his Bollywood debut with Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. American boxer Mike Tyson makes a cameo in the film, which also features Ramya Krishnan in an important role.

Ananya, who made her acting debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, spoke about being trolled in a new interview. “I don’t think the feeling of being trolled constantly will ever get resolved inside me. There are days when something really affects me. I feel really bad when I read negative stuff about me. But there are moments when I get over it and feel strong. I feel I can deal with it. I think I am just trying to focus more on improving myself as an actor and giving people a chance to doubt me,” Ananya told India Today.

Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone. Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pipeline. Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film will mark the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh, and is billed as a coming-of-age story of three friends in Mumbai. It is written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and produced by Zoya, Reema, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

