Angad Bedi feeds one-month-old son, Neha Dhupia can't stop crushing on them

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia welcomed their second child in October. The couple had posted several pictures and videos which showed how Angad was by Neha's side at every juncture. Neha has now shared a picture of Angad feeding the baby.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neha wrote, "#mancrushmonday … no wait … #mencrushmonday." It showed Angad sitting in their living room with his one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy in his arms. Angad held the baby and held a milk bottle in his other hand as he fed him with a smile on his face.

Fans praised Angad for being a doting father and sharing the responsibility of feeding the child. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi showered several heart emojis in reaction to the post while the official page of Neha's parenting initiative Freedom To Feed shared the hashtag #freedomtofeed in the comments section.

Many fans reacted to the post saying “awww so cute” and “sweet”. Many also wanted to know what name Neha and Angad have chosen for the baby.

Neha and Angad are also parents to a two-year-old daughter named Mehr. The couple tied the knot in 2018. She recently joked that she has been pregnant ever since she has known him.

Also read: Neha Dhupia: If a woman is pregnant, don’t deprive her of her professional side

She said in an interview with Mashable India, "I feel like ever since I have known Angad, I have been pregnant. I don’t even know if that’s the right thing to say but I am like, ‘Maybe he won’t recognise his wife if she is not pregnant’.”

Angad had shared the news of his son's birth on Instagram with a photo from Neha’s maternity shoot. He said, “Mehr is ready to pass on the baby title to the new arrival’.” He also called his wife a ‘warrior’ throughout her pregnancy.