Angry Sunny Deol snaps at paparazzi outside his home amid father Dharmendra’s health scare: ‘Sharam nahi aati’

Actor Sunny Deol lost his cool at the paparazzi for crowding around his home amid his father and veteran actor Dharmendra’s ongoing health crisis. The visibly upset actor was seen snapping at photographers stationed outside his residence in Mumbai, saying they have become “shameless” for invading their privacy during such a difficult time. On Wednesday, Sunny Deol's team revealed that Dharmendra’s treatment will continue at home and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

Sunny Deol snaps at paparazzi

On Thursday, Sunny stepped out of his home in Mumbai and reprimanded the paparazzi for crowding outside the Deol residence. This came just a day after his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, was discharged from the hospital and brought back home. Since yesterday, photographers have continued to camp outside the house, capturing every moment of the family.

In videos circulating on social media, Sunny is seen storming out of his house in anger, folding his hands before the photographers gathered outside, and urging them to “have some shame.”

“Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain... Ch******n ki taranh video liye jaa rahe ho.. Sharam nahi aati (You guys should be ashamed of yourself. You guys also have parents, have kids… Still are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself),” Sunny was seen saying in the clip.

Sunny’s outburst came after days of being hounded by photographers, first when he and his family visited Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital, and later around their home after the veteran actor was brought back on Wednesday.

Last night, along with capturing members of the Deol family visiting Dharmendra, several photographers were also seen filming food deliveries arriving at the actor’s residence.

Dharmendra back home

On Wednesday, Dharmendra was discharged from hospital. In a statement, Sunny revealed that Dharmendra’s treatment will continue at home and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

“Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” read the statement from Sunny’s team.

In the note, Sunny also expressed gratitude to fans for their prayers, love, and good wishes for Dharmendra’s health and long life.

“We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you,” read the statement further.

Earlier this week, rumours began circulating that Dharmendra had died in the hospital. However, his family, from his wife Hema Malini to Esha Deol, took to social media to dismiss the false reports, assuring fans that the actor was alive, responding to treatment.