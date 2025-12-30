Anil Sharma is deeply touched by Dharmendra's performance in his last film, Ikkis: 'Watched him with teary eyes'

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24. His final film, Ikkis, is now set to release in theatres on January 1. Recently, the makers organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Filmmaker Anil Sharma was among those present. Filmmaker Anil Sharma heaps praise on Dharmendra's performance in Ikkis.

Following the screening, Anil took to social media to share his review of the film and showered praise on Dharmendra’s performance. On Tuesday, Anil shared a poster of Dharmendra from Ikkis on X (formerly Twitter). Alongside it, he penned an emotional note appreciating the late veteran actor’s work, which read, “Saw Dharam ji’s last film yesterday… deeply touched. Watched him with teary eyes… what a role, what a performer. He leaves us with dignity, depth, and unforgettable grace.”

He further said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the entire #IKEES team… the makers, technicians, and every actor who helped create this tribute. @aapkadhara lives on. Special mention to #AgastyaNanda — he performed very well.”

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has worked with Dharmendra in several films such as Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Farishtay, Tahalka, Policewala Gunda and Apne, among others. Apart from him, the filmmaker has also delivered hits with Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol, including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2.

About Ikkis

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. The film tells the story of his bravery and sacrifice in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, plays the role of Arun Khetarpal, while Dharmendra is seen as his father, Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.). The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia (in her Bollywood debut), Rahul Dev, Sikander Kher and Vivaan Shah in key roles, and is set to hit theatres on January 1, 2026.