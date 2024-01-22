Anupam Kher offers prayers at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple; poses with ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth. See posts

Actor Anupam Kher, who is currently in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple on Monday morning. He was seen in a kaftan and shawl outfit. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi deck up in kurta-pyjama as they fly to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony) Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth are currently in Ayodhya.

Anupam visits Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya

In a video, Anupam was seen praying with folded hands. While speaking to the media, Anupam Kher said, "Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman...The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere. There is the presence of Ram everywhere... Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali."

Anupam meets Rajinikanth in Ayodhya

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Anupam shared a photo of him posing with veteran actor Rajinikanth in a room. In the photo, both of them smiled and posed for the camera. Rajinikanth had his hand on Anupam's shoulder as he held him.

Rajinikanth wore an olive green shirt. Anupam was seen in a blazer, shawl and pants. Sharing the photo, he captioned the post, "Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar Rajinikanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! Thalaiva."

Vivek Oberoi on Ayodhya event

Earlier, talking to ANI, Vivek Oberoi talked about the eventful day. He said, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and it feels that if you breathe here, 'Ram Bhakti' will get in you. There is much so of energy here. People are so happy. There is a wave of 'bhakti' here and there is a lot of curiosity among people that Ram Lalla is returning to Ayodhya after 500 years. I think Lord Ram has always connected people and society..."

About Pran Prathistha ceremony

Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others will also attend the ceremony. Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

