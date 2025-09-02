Anupam Kher visits Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal without VIP access, shares video as he waits in queue. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared pictures and videos from his visit. The actor mentioned that he went without arranging any VIP darshan and even shared clips as he waited in the queue. Anupam Kher shared a post on Instagram as he visited the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Anupam Kher visits Lalbaugcha Raja without VIP access

In the videos, Anupam was seen waiting for his turn as he stood behind several people. He also bowed his head near the altar and applied a tika on his forehead. The actor also smiled and posed for pictures near the deity. Sharing the post, Anupam captioned it, "Aaj Lalbaug ke Raja ke darshan ka saubhagya prapt hua. Bina kisi VIP darshan ke intazam ke gaya tha, toh kuch aur accha laga (Today, I had the privilege of visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. I went without any VIP arrangements, which made it feel even more special)."

Anupam praises discipline, management

Anupam also talked about the love shown by devotees and the discipline maintained at the pandal despite the large crowds. "Woh baat alag hai, bhakton ka pyaar aur organisers ki daya bhavna bani rahi. Lakhon ki taadaad mein log aate hain, lekin kamaal ka anushasan aur vyavastha dekh kar garv hota hai. Bhaktjanon ki Ganpati ke prati bhavnaayein atoot hain. Ganpati Bappa Morya (What stood out was the love of the devotees and the kindness of the organisers. Despite lakhs of people attending, the discipline and management were truly commendable. The devotees' devotion towards Ganpati is unwavering)," concluded his note.

Fans don't agree with Anupam

The actor geo-tagged the location as Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. Reacting to the post, a person said, "Sir, many of us ordinary citizens have gradually stopped visiting Lalbaugcha Raja because of the difficulties caused by the constant influx of celebrities. Unfortunately, they are often given preferential treatment, while the rest of us struggle to get even a glimpse of Bappa." "I wish ordinary people also feel the same as you felt at the time of darshan," a fan wrote.

A comment read, "For us common devotees, it isn't easy, and we are even held back at times. So when you say ‘no VIP visit,’ it doesn’t feel accurate. The love for Ganpati is equal for everyone, but the treatment isn’t." An Instagram user said, "Sorry to burst the bubble, sir, but you wouldn’t have felt the same way if you were in the normal line."

Anupam's next film

Anupam is gearing up for his next film, The Bengal Files, in which he will be seen portraying the role of Mahatma Gandhi. The film explores communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events such as the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. The Bengal Files is slated for theatrical release on September 5.