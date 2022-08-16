Anurag Kashyap says films aren't working in South either: 'People are paying GST on paneer'

Anurag Kashyap has said that people do not have enough money, and therefore want to be sure about a film before spending money on it. The filmmakers was responding to a question on why major Bollywood films have not been working at the box office. (Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 5 collection: Film may shut shop by next week)

Two of the most awaited films, headlined by the biggest Hindi movie stars - released last week and saw a dismal performance at the box office. While Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha earned ₹46 crore in five days, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan collected ₹28 crore in four days. Both films opened to mixed reviews on August 11.

Asked what may be lacking in Hindi films that they are not working at the box office, Anurag told Bollywood Now, "Nobody is lacking. How do you know Southern movies work. One film worked in Kannada and Tamil and two each in Hindi and Telugu. You wouldn't names of Telugu, same in Tamil and Kannada films that released over past few weeks. That is because films are not working there either. The main problem is that people do not have the money. You are paying GST on paneer. You are paying GST on your food. The calls for boycott, boycott Bollywood, boycott this and that ..all those trend so you may get distracted (from the real issue). And, with their money, people wish to spend on a film when they are completely sure the film will be liked by all. Or, if people have been waiting for the film for years. RRR for example, people have been waiting for SS Rajamouli's film ever since Bahubali. KGF 2 was also much-awaited film, ever since the success of KGF."

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also a sequel and people were waiting. Now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi, people stepped out and watched it because of the good word of mouth. The film picked over time. People do not have too much money in their pockets. We must talk about the dangerous economic slump in our country, but we do not want to talk about these and are instead stuck with Bollywood or cricket. "

Anurag Kashyap is currently awaiting the release of his next directorial - a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. Titled Dobaara, the film features Taapsee Pannu and is slated for an August 19 release.

