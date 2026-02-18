Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli head to Alibaug after returning from their spiritual Vrindavan trip. Watch

Reacting to the clips, a fan said, "Is he carrying her bag? A whole green forest this man is." A person wrote, "They look so good together." A comment read, "Power couple, away from glamour, living their lives as they want."

Virat opted for a white T-shirt under a black shirt, which he paired with blue denims and white shoes. He was also seen carrying a bag.

In a clip, Anushka and Virat were seen walking together near the Gateway of India as they made their way towards the boat. For the outing, Anushka was seen in a white shirt under a green sweater paired with black pants and matching shoes. She also wore sunglasses.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, headed to Alibaug after their return from their visit to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms.

Anushka and Virat visited Vrindavan recently Anushka and Virat on Tuesday sought the blessings of spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. They sat with other devotees as the seer explained the importance of complete surrender in front of God. "Tough times test the trust of true devotees. People mostly surrender to get materialistic wishes fulfilled and not to find God. One must seek God's love instead," the seer said.

The couple had earlier visited the ashram on May 13 last year, a day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Back then, they were reported to have listened to Premanand ji's preaching, emphasising the significance of inner reflection and the transformative power of chanting God's name with devotion to attain inner peace and spiritual liberation.

Virat recently played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He is set to take the field next in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

About Anushka's project Anushka, her cricket drama Chakda Xpress, a biopic chronicling the life of Indian women's cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released. The film's makers have not officially confirmed whether it has been shelved, leaving its future uncertain.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also starred Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur. The project would have marked Anushka's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of over seven years. She was last seen in Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan.