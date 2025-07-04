Anushka Sharma flirting with Virat Kohli in French has fans wanting to see return to big screen: 'Kab hoga comeback'

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer, Virat Kohli, starred together in a new ad. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anushka posted a video giving a glimpse of their Dubai trip. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli starred together in a new ad.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli feature in new ad

In the ad, Anushka and Virat shared some romantic moments, leaving fans in awe. In the over three-minute-long video, Anushka and Virat spent their time doing several activities in Dubai including spending time by the pool, having meal, parasailing, dancing, and listening to music by a bonfire. The video ended with the duo witnessing a marriage proposal in Dubai. In one moment, Anushka talked in French, stumping Virat, before he too gave a cheesy response.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "From quaint bonfires to spontaneous moments by the beach, join Virat and I as we share highlights of our most memorable Dubai holiday. A destination we hold very close to our hearts, Dubai never ceases to surprise us and every trip has brought us some of our most cherished moments. Do you have special someone to surprise on your next Dubai holiday? #VisitDubai #Ad."

Fans shower Anushka and Virat with love

Reacting to the post, a fan asked, "Why are they sooo perfect???" A person asked, "Such a romantic couple. And it comes naturally to them." A comment read, "Epitome of romanticism." "We live vicariously through you guys," said another fan. "Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raising the standard since 2017," wrote an Instagram user. Many said that watching Anushka on the screen made them want to see her in films. “Kab hoga comeback,” wrote one fan. Anushka has not been seen in films since her 2018 release, Zero.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

Last month on Father's Day, Anushka dedicated a post to her father, and Virat. On Instagram, she posted a picture of her dad, along with her daughter Vamika's heart-melting Father's Day card for Virat with a special message, which reads, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Vamika.”

About Anushka's next film

Fans will see Anushka in the sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on Netflix India. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

She was last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.