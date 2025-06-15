Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's cute personally signed note for Virat Kohli on Father's Day: ‘He looks like my brother…'

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Father’s Day with adorable messages, candid photos, and sweet videos on social media. Actor Anushka Sharma also took to social media to share a heartfelt wish for her father and gave a glimpse into her daughter Vamika’s note for her father, cricketer Virat Kohli. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family in Australia. See pic) Anushka Sharma revealed Vamika's sweet note for Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma's post on Father's Day

On Sunday, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a photo of her father sitting on a chair and vibing to a song with headphones on. Along with it, she also shared Vamika’s note for Virat, which read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play make-up with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Happy Father’s Day.” Vamika signed her name under the note. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “To the first man I ever loved—and the first man our daughter did… Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.”

Vamika’s sweet note for Virat Kohli melted fans' hearts. One of them commented, “The way Vamika wrote her name.” Another wrote, “This is sooo cuteee.” Another comment read, “Her writing, awwwww.” Another wrote, “This has my whole heart.” One fan commented, “‘He looks like my brother’ omggg.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli relationship

Anushka tied the knot with Virat in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy after dating for a brief period. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika on 11 January 2021, and their second child, a son named Akaay, on 15 February 2024. The couple have always kept their children away from the paparazzi and limelight. Their PDA during cricket matches often catches fans’ attention, who can’t stop swooning over their cute chemistry.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2018 film Zero. Since then, the actor has been away from films. However, her film Chakda 'Xpress, a biographical sports drama based on the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released.