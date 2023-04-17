When Anushka Sharma spoke with a British accent; internet called her ‘Emily from Friends’

Actor Anushka Sharma is a powerhouse of talent. Besides acting and dancing, the actor is quite a master of mimicry and accents, specifically British ones. Once she shared a glimpse of her British accent during an interview and left those in the audience amused. An old video from the day has resurfaced and left people surprised once again. Also read: Anushka Sharma shares pic with Virat Kohli, reveals they celebrated RCB's win with ‘post-match drinks’ Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda 'Xpress.

The video dates back to 2017 when Anushka was promoting her role in the film, Phillauri. She was joined by her co-star Suraj Sharma who played the role of Kanan in the film. Talking about how Suraj came on board, the actor revealed how she expected Suraj to not speak Hindi.

In the video, Anushka is heard speaking in a British accent while Suraj joins her. She says, “Sometimes when we go on set and we break into an accent.” Suraj quips, “Yeah, yeah. We flip over.” “It's self-entertainment actually. I am a big believer you have to be able to entertain yourself and I am constantly doing that. My new fad is actually Snapchat.”

The video also captures a sneak peek of those watching the interview live, laughing at Anushka's way of speaking. “And, I am addicted to it (Snapchat). I am driving my manager crazy because she thinks that I am overdoing it. And, She thinks I am exposing myself…I am like 'What's there to expose?' And, I also do feel when I start talking like this I feel like a different person, I feel like I can say a lot more than I usually do.” After the interviewer interrupts her, Suraj responds to Anushka in the same accent.

After the video was shared recently, many praised Anushka's accent. One of them wrote in the comment section, “She s done it so well. There are different type of accents in the Uk. Not all talk here the same. she s done it well.” “It's just like the British accent. Having lived in Britain for the last 15 years I feel she has done a very good job,” added another one. Someone also called her, “Emily from Friends.”

Anushka is currently gearing up for her film, Chadka 'Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, it revolves around the inspiring journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

