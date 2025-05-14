Anushka Sharma shares Varun Grover's heartfelt note on Virat Kohli's Test retirement: Only those with a story to tell...

Virat Kohli shocked his fans on May 12 after he dropped the announcement that he is retiring from Test cricket. Like several fans all over the nation, lyricist and stand-up comedian took to social media to express his thoughts on the matter. Varun's heartfelt note for Virat caught Anushka Sharma's attention, who reacted to it favourably. (Also read: Anil Kapoor recalls ‘warm, humble’ Virat Kohli visiting Anushka Sharma on Dil Dhadakne Do set: Left a lasting impression) Anushka Sharma reacted to Varun Grover's note for Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Varun Grover's note

Anushka shared Varun's latest post on her Instagram Stories with a white heart emoticon in the caption, expressing her approval of the note.

Anushka Sharma via Instagram Stories.

In his post, Varun began, “Test cricket is special because it is a narrative sport. So many variables – four innings, five days, twenty-two specialists, changing weather (sometimes several times in a day), humidity in the air, the condition of the pitch, luck determined by a coin toss, and constantly evolving mental calculations.”

‘A lot has been written about what he gave to the team’

He added, "Although every sport reflects some aspect of life, but test cricket is like a literary novel — combining many different genres into one. That’s why only those with a story to tell succeed in test cricket. A story so long and deep that it doesn’t care for the pitch conditions – grass, dry, home or away. Virat Kohli is the biggest character of this novel over the last decade. He not only lived the different emotions of the game but also enriched them. A lot has been written about what he gave to the team and India, but he became something rare for test cricket — a sensitive, drama-loving hero who looks good both laughing and crying, winning and losing.”

Earlier, Anushka Sharma also penned a moving note for Virat. "Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — but you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say, my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye," read a part of her note.

Virat made his Test debut in 2011 and played 123 Test matches for the country. He scored 9,230 runs at an average of 48.67, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. As Test captain, Virat led India in 68 matches, winning 40, the most by any Indian captain to date.