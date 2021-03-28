AR Rahman trolls anchor for speaking in Hindi at 99 Songs event, walks off stage as crowd cheers. Watch

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is all set to launch 99 Songs, a musical romance film that he co-wrote and produced. Rahman attended a launch event for the film with actor Ehan Bhat recently, and had a humorous exchange with a host.

A video from the event, which took place on Friday, showed Rahman walking off the stage in mock annoyance when the anchor asked Ehan a question in Hindi. After introducing Rahman in Tamil, she addressed Ehan in Hindi, when Rahman interjected and asked, "Hindi?" and proceeded to walk off stage as the crowd cheered.

"Didn’t I ask you already if you speak in Tamil or not?" he asked the host, and said with a smile, "I'm joking." The host said, "Thank you sir, it's always a pleasure to be trolled by the maestro."





Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs has been a labour of love for Rahman, who wrote the script over a decade ago. Ehan and his co-star, Edilsy Vargas were chosen after 1000 aspiring actors were auditioned.

Rahman told Indian Express that his perception of cinema evolved after he became a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after winning his Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire. He said, "After the Oscars, I became a member of the academy, and I attended many workshops related to cinema. My introduction to filmmakers like JJ Abrams and others, my journey with them, the whole process changed my thought process about cinema. Now I am looking at music from the perspectives of filmmakers and storytellers. Artistically, I am now going much deeper into things."

In addition to his two Oscars, Rahman has six National Film Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

