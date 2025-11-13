Arjun Kapoor talks about obesity, mental health, mom Mona's death: ‘There’s nothing wrong with being vulnerable'

Actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about his mental health journey, struggles with obesity, and the pressures of sudden fame during his talk at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit in Mumbai. He stressed the importance of normalising therapy and viewing vulnerability as a strength rather than a weakness. Arjun Kapoor discusses mental health and obesity at FICCI Summit, advocating for therapy and vulnerability as strengths. (AFP)

Arjun Kapoor opens up about loss

According to a report by Free Press Journal, reflecting on his lowest moments, Arjun revealed that the pandemic became a turning point. He said that COVID gave him “a moment of realisation.” He started therapy after realising that he hadn’t taken care of himself for a decade.

He recalled losing his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012, just before the release of his debut Ishaqzaade. “I was mourning and celebrating at the same time. I became a star overnight, but I was only running away from my pain,” he admitted.

Discussing his struggle with obesity, Arjun said, “Losing 50 kilos took me four years. It was as much a mental battle as a physical one. I was lucky to have my mother’s support, but many people don’t have that kind of emotional or financial backing. When you lose your backbone at 25, what can the world do to you?”

Arnju encouraged youngsters to seek therapy

Arjun urged young people to prioritise mental health and seek therapy without shame. He said that there’s “nothing wrong with being vulnerable”, adding that the “strongest people are those who can acknowledge their emotions.” He added that therapy provides a ”safe outlet for expression, helping individuals feel empowered and sensible."

Closing his session, Arjun encouraged the audience to “wear their emotions with pride” and to embrace vulnerability as a sign of courage. He said that people “can be emotional and still be powerful.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi earlier this year, which grossed approximately ₹6.75 crore at the worldwide box office. He would next be seen in No Entry 2.