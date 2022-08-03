Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan turns 33: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma pen heartfelt notes for her. See pics

Arpita Khan turned 33 on Wednesday. Arpita's husband, actor Aayush Sharma, as well as actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh wished her by sharing sweet birthday messages on social media. Arpita is the younger sister of actor Salman Khan. Arpita and Aayush married in 2014, and have two children together. Also Read: Arpita Khan wishes ‘rock of the family’, mom Salma Khan on birthday: ‘Love bossing you around, gossiping with you'

Aayush shared a picture of Arpita in which she was seen wearing a black hat as she smiled. He captioned it, “Happy Birthday Mad-Hatter @arpitakhansharma... may you keep proving every year that age is just a number.”

Katrina Kaif wished Arpita by sharing their photo on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture in which the two are seen sharing a hug as they posed for the camera. Katrina captioned it, “Dearest one, always be you. Arpita Khan happiest happiest birthday to you.”

Shilpa Shetty wished Arpita by shared a picture of her with Aayush Sharma. She captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday my darling, sending tons of love, positivity and great vibes your way. Wishing you only the best. Always.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished Arpita on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo in which he was seen giving her a kiss on her head, he wrote, “I love you my darling. I wish you the bestest of the best in life. Thank you for the unconditional love. Happy birthday my love.”

Arpita married Aayush in 2014, and the couple is parents to two children - son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in 2019. Arpita Khan is a fashion designer by profession. Earlier this year, Arpita made headlines when she bought a luxurious home in Mumbai's Khar for ₹10 crore.

