Arun Bali funeral: Raza Murad to Sudhir Pandey, celebs pay last respects

On Saturday Arun Bali was cremated in the presence of family members, friends and close people from the industry. The veteran actor’s funeral took place in Mumbai. He was 79 and was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease earlier this year. Also read: Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79 in Mumbai

His body was taken to Andheri Crematorium for the funeral. His family performed the last rites. Several TV personalities such as Raza Murad, Jitendra Trehan, Sudhir Pandey, Virendra Saxena and Pankaj Dheer among others paid their last respects to the late actor.

Arun Bali was last seen in the film Goodbye, released on Friday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta as the lead. It also had Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang and Abhishekh Khan in key roles. The film revolves around the death of a family member and how they all come together to deal with it.

Mourning the loss of Arun, Neena Gupta posted a picture with him from a film set. It read, “Goodbye#ArunBali My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye.” “Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several film. My condolences to his family. Om shanti,” tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.

Arun worked in several films and television series including his best role as King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya. He is known for his roles in films like Hey Ram, 3 Idiots, Kedarnath and Panipat among others. He also appeared in popular TV serials Mahabharat Katha, Kumkum, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Shaktimaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and many others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON