Aruna Irani recalls Manoj Kumar's deteriorating health in his final days: ‘Unke lungs mein paani bhar jata tha’

The film industry is grieving the death of legendary actor Manoj Kumar. Aruna Irani, who he launched in Upkar in 1967, has shared a touching account of his final days. According to Irani, his health had deteriorated significantly, with his lungs filling up with fluids. Also read: Manoj Kumar death: Late actor's son says he will be cremated in Mumbai on Saturday Aruna worked with the late Manoj Kumar on many films such as Upkar (1967), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974) and Patthar Ke Samaan (1967).

Aruna Irani mourns Manoj Kumar’s death

In an interview with The Times of India, Aruna expressed her sorrow and looked back on working with him. She said that Manoj would visit the hospital for treatment, staying for a few days before returning home.

She said, “He was my guru. I did my first film, Upkar, with him, and he was a true gentleman—a great actor, director, and producer. His wife was also a wonderful person, and we received special care during the filming of his movies. I was part of almost all his films. If he did ten films, I was in at least nine of them. He was an amazing person with a beautiful heart. When we enjoy working with someone, we remember them not just for their work but also for the time spent together”.

Talking about his ailing health, Aruna shares, “One cannot go against time and age. He had been unwell for a long time. A couple of months ago, I was admitted to the same hospital after fracturing my leg, and he was there too. But I couldn't meet him because of my injury. Unke lungs mein paani bhar jata tha (fluid would accumulate in his lungs), and he used to come for treatment, stay for a few days, and then go back home. I hope he rests in peace. We will miss him dearly, but in the end, we all have to go one day.”

Manoj Kumar dies at 87

Actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar died on Friday at the age of 87. Affectionately known as Bharat Kumar for his portrayal of patriotic characters, Manoj died at 4.03 am on Friday at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

His death is being attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. He was also battling decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which worsened his health. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, and has been under medical care since then.

Throughout his career, Manoj received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, for his contributions to Indian cinema and arts. His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be performed on Saturday at 11 am at Pawan Hans in front of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.