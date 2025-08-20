Aryan Khan says he is ‘nervous’ in 1st speech at The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview: ‘Maaf kar dena first time hain’

The preview launch event of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday saw Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan make his first official speech before the media. Aryan, who is making his directorial debut with the show, admitted that he is ‘nervous’ and expressed his apology in advance. (Also Read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview out: Aryan Khan makes meta joke on arrest; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh make cameos) Aryan Khan gave his first speech at the The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview launch.

What Aryan said

Shah Rukh stood at one corner of the stage as Aryan took the focus at the centre and said, “Lagatar practice kiya jaa raha hoon. In fact, main itna nervous hoon ki maine teleprompter pe bhi likwa diya hain aur just in case yaha ki bijli chali jaaye main kaagaz ke tukde pe nhi likh ke laya hoon! Torch ke saath. Aur agar tab bhi mujhse mistake ho jaaye… toh papa hain na! (Shah Rukh turned to show a printout of the speech pasted on his back) Aur iss sab ke baad bhi mujhse galti ho jaaye toh mujhe please maaf kar dena ye mera first time hain (I have been practising nonstop! In fact, I am so nervous that the line is included in the teleprompter. If there is no electricity here all of a sudden, I have kept a paper ready, along with a torch. And even then, if I make a mistake, my dad is here. After all of this, if I make a mistake, please forgive me, this is my first time).”

Aryan said that he has worked hard for four years to make this show. After a lot of discussions and hundreds of takes, the show is finally ready for release, he added. Later, Aryan also posed with his mother, Gauri Khan, and dad, Shah Rukh. The cast of the show was also present at the launch and posed for pictures.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles. It also features Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. The web series will stream on Netflix from 18 September.