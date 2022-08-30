Aryan Khan poses with birthday girl at party attended by Isabella Kaif, Karan Tacker. See inside pics

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was spotted out at a birthday party over the weekend. Actor Shruti Chauhan, the birthday girl who has been pictured with Aryan previously as well, shared pictures from the celebrations on social media. The photographs revealed that apart from Aryan, the party was also attended by actor and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabella Kaif, and TV actor Karan Tacker among others. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam's pic: Big-time FOMO

Shruti Chauhan's birthday bash was held at a posh restaurant in South Mumbai. She took to her Instagram account on Monday to share pictures from the party, and captioned them with a heartfelt note for her friends. The actor, who had a short role in the 2019 film Gully Boy, wrote, "Luckiest girl in the world for all I have ever gotten in my life and to have so many people love me so immensely. Couldn’t be more loved and just so so grateful for everything I have ever had. Thank you to all my beautiful friends who are like my family and everyone who wished and sent me the most heart warming messages. It was so overwhelming to read all of it. It means the world to me...Love you all who came and those who couldn’t. It meant so much to me! Thank you thank you everyone."

In one of the pictures, Shruti was seen posing with Aryan Khan, who was casually dressed in a black t-shirt, denims, and a yellow jacket. In some more pictures from the bash, the birthday girl posed with Isabella Kaif, who was wearing a little black dress. Actor Karan Tacker was also spotted in black in one of the pictures. Shruti's Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma, singer Sukriti Kakar, and Isbaella and Karan were among those who wished her in the comments section of the post.

Shruti, who has also featured in some music videos apart from her Gully Boy stint, has been previously also pictured with Aryan Khan in a group of friends on several occasions. She was also present with him when he attended a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in March this year.

