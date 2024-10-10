At Ratan Tata’s funeral, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao pay last respect to the icon: ‘It is a sad day for the whole country’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan along with his former wife and director Kiran Rao arrived at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay respects to Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. The actor said he will always be cherished for his contribution to the country. Also read: ‘Icon of not only industry but humanity…’: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara pays tribute to Ratan Tata Ratan Tata died on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Aamir arrives

On Thursday afternoon, Aamir was spotted arriving to pay his last respects to Ratan Tata with his ex-wife. He was seen wearing a grey short kurta along with black pants, while Kiran wore a white top with black trousers.

He was seen merging in the crowd to pay his respects to Ratan Tata. They were in a sombre mood.

While exiting the venue, Aamir shared his tribute to the icon, saying, “Today is a sad day for all of us, and the whole country. What he has done for the nation through his company under his leadership is priceless. He was a rare person. We all will miss him a lot”.

Kiran also spoke to the media stationed outside the venue and remembered spending time with him. “We were lucky to spend some time with him. He was a good soul, and he is no longer with us. He has done a lot for us”.

Ratan Tata dies

On Wednesday, Ratan Tata, chairman of the Tata group for over two decades, died at 11.30 pm at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, he had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday. Early on Monday, he posted a note on social media asserting there was no cause for concern regarding his health and thathe was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid reports of his admission to a hospital.

Ratan Tata's body was on Thursday morning taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed at Mumbai’s Worli Crematorium. He was accorded a state funeral by Maharashtra.