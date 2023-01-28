Athiya Shetty thanks paparazzi for their wishes as she makes first public appearance since wedding with KL Rahul. Watch

Actor Athiya Shetty, who recently tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul, made her first public appearance on Saturday days after her wedding. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Athiya was seen exiting a salon. (Also Read | Here's how Suniel Shetty's Khandala home was decked up for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding)

In the clip, the paparazzo asked her to wait but she rushed to her car. As the photographers congratulated her, Athiya said 'thank you' a few times. She then said 'bye' and left in her car. The new bride wore a striped brown and cream shirt along with white pants and heels.

Athiya and KL Rahul exchanged vows on Tuesday at her father-actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post and shared pictures. "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," they wrote.

On Saturday, Athiya shared some more beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony. On Instagram, she shared a string of pictures in which she could be seen along with her friends and family members. Athiya draped a golden saree with a pink blouse and accessorised her look with heavy jewellery.

On Friday, the newlyweds gave a glimpse of their haldi ceremony. "Sukh (happiness)," Athiya captioned the post. For her haldi ceremony, while Athiya wore an ivory anarkali suit, KL Rahul opted for a kurta. Athiya and KL Rahul dated for some time before tying the knot. They regularly shred pictures on Instagram and Athiya was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.

