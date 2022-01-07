Ayushmann Khurrana posts his old video narrating a poem for late actor Irrfan Khan, making Babil burst into tears. Watch

On Irrfan Khan's 55th birth anniversary, actor Ayushmann Khurana posted an old video of himself narrating a poem for the late actor. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

The clip is originally from the Filmfare Awards 2021 event, when Ayushmann came on stage to present the award to Irrfan, who won the Best Actor award for Angrezi Medium. Ayushmann said, “Kalakaaron ka kabhi ateet nahi hota. Kabhi vartman nahi hota. Jab bhi koin kalakaar jata hai, uska iss tarah se samaan nahi hota, kyunki har koi fankaar Irrfan nahi hota (Artists doesn't have a past or present. Not every artist gets respected like this, because not every artist is like Irrfan Khan).”

In the video, Irrfan's son Babil was seen crying as Ayushmann said these words. Actor Rajkummar Rao, who was hosting the award show, was also seen getting emotional.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also remembered Irrfan and shared a picture of him and wrote, "The magic you created on-screen with your craft is a wonderful reminder of the legacy you've left behind, @irrfan! Remembering you on your birthday today."

Actor Anushka Sharma also posted a picture of Irrfan on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Think of you and your brilliance so very often. You will always be remembered."

Anushka Sharma remembers Irrfan Khan.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee took to his Instagram and posted a picture from the sets of Thank You. He captioned it, "His intensity translated to brilliance onscreen. Remembering the phenomenal actor #IrrfanKhan on his birth anniversary."

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their sons Babil and Ayan Khan. Sutapa and Irrfan met when they were studying at the National School Of Drama in the late 80s'.

