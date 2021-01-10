Ayushmann Khurrana shows off his piano skills, watch

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among those actors who is also a competent singer. His latest video proves he is good with musical instruments too as he aces a piano.

Sharing a video, Ayushmann wrote: "Ludovico Einaudi’s Divenire is haunting. This gives me goosebumps whenever I hear it and makes me think about life, the moments of mirth, hollowness and despair. If a piece of art doesn’t make you cry you aren’t human enough. I pressed the wrong key in the end, but you need to hear this masterpiece by this legendary Italian pianist." In the video, Ayushmann is seen playing a haunting melody by Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi.





Ayushmann's friends in the industry were impressed by his skills. Rajkummar Rao dropped a red heart emoji while Ishaan Khatter wrote: "His music is divine. The first I ever heard was ‘experience’ in Xavier Dolan’s film ‘Mommy’ and have been a fan since." Wife and author Tahira Kashyap too dropped a red heart emoji. TV actor Shama Sikander called it "beautiful". Many of his fans too dropped heart and thumbs-up emojis in appreciation.

For the uninitiated, Ludovico has composed a number of scores for films and television productions in UK and the US.

Ayushmann has completed shooting for his upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Sharing his experience of working on a film through the pandemic, he had written on Instagram: "Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus. I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year!"





Directed by Abhishek Kapur, the film features Vaani Kapoor as the lead heroine. Ayushmann was seen last in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, which incidentally released online in the thick of coronavirus pandemic.

