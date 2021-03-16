IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with Irrfan: 'I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me'
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.
bollywood

Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with Irrfan: 'I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me'

  • Babil has shared unseen pictures from 2016 and 2017, with his late dad Irrfan Khan. Check out his post here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has posted throwback pictures with his father, from the time when they both tried to imitate each other. Irrfan and Babil pose with smiles in the two images shared Tuesday afternoon.

One of the images has Irrfan smiling while dressed in a white and red shirt as his son is dressed in a blue jacket and poses with specs and a hat. Another one seems to be from a party. The father-son duo is dressed in black in the picture. Sharing the pictures, Babil wrote on Instagram, "June 2016 & June 2017. one year apart, I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me." Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis on the post.

Irrfan saw his film, Angrezi Medium, release in theatres, just weeks before he died in April last year. He fought a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium was also one of the last films to hit theatres ahead of the shutdown of movie halls across India that lasted nearly a year, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Anup Singh's The Song of Scorpions is also set to release soon and features Irrfan in the lead.

Also read: Shabana shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke

Babil recently announced his entry into films sharing a picture of his dad. "I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’. Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans :))," he wrote alongside a pic of Irrfan and Tabu from the sets of Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool.

Ever since he lost his dad last year, Babil often shares throwback of the late actor and treats fans with some anecdotes from their lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
irrfan khan photo irrfan khan share irrfan khan son babil

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh offered Nach Baliye 10? Actor reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has hinted that she and her mysterious husband Ritesh have been offered Nach Baliye 10. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also revealed that the mysterious man is planning on visiting India.
READ FULL STORY
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, which has a spectacular view of the Mumbai skyline.
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, which has a spectacular view of the Mumbai skyline.
tv

Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:48 PM IST
  • Take a tour of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Mumbai apartment, which recently welcomed a new member, their son Aaravv. See pictures and videos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
bollywood

Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers.
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers.
bollywood

Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The actor talks about her transformation, losing 18 kilos in the last 18 months; says “People are noticing a shift in my energy and vibe other than my weight. I was okay with my weight, and people would give me compliments for my voluptuous looks.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasha Dalal with her sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan at a lunch outing.
Natasha Dalal with her sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan at a lunch outing.
bollywood

Dhawan family steps out for lunch, Gauri Khan poses for paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Natasha Dalal was spotted out at lunch with her brother-in-law Rohit and his wife Janhvi Dhawan. Also seen was Gauri Khan in a power outfit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Sood had a witty response for a person asking to get him married,
Sonu Sood had a witty response for a person asking to get him married,
bollywood

Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Sonu Sood was asked by a fan to sponsor his wedding, and the actor responded in a witty manner to his request.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with late actor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Babil has shared unseen pictures from 2016 and 2017, with his late dad Irrfan Khan. Check out his post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have also worked together in Mohabbatein and Bunty Aur Bubbly.
Amitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have also worked together in Mohabbatein and Bunty Aur Bubbly.
bollywood

When Amitabh was asked about Aishwarya, said 'it's like daughter has come home'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has once talked about Aishwarya Rai, saying that she was like a daughter to him, just like Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabana Azmi poses with her poet father Kaifi Azmi(Instagram)
Shabana Azmi poses with her poet father Kaifi Azmi(Instagram)
bollywood

Shabana shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Shabana Azmi has shared a throwback picture from when she went on a road trip with her father, Kaifi Azmi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.
bollywood

Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, prepared some cookies shaped like his family. Even his baby brother made an appearance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.
Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Pagglait.
bollywood

Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan will play Hemant Shah in The Big Bull.
bollywood

The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The Big Bull teaser shows Abhishek Bachchan as a stock broker who left Dalal Street shook to its core. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.
Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi.
Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected 1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.
Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.
bollywood

Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan has shared a new post dedicated to her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Saba has posted about how her brother has been her pillar of strength.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
Priyanka Chopra bites into a pizza while Nick Jonas enjoys a cheeseburger.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share videos of themselves enjoying a pizza and cheeseburger, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP