Banita Sandhu on moving back to India: ‘I have a great sense of community to lean on in the country’

Banita Sandhu is kicking off the new year with renewed enthusiasm towards her career in India. She has moved back to Mumbai from the UK to focus more on her career in Bollywood. Also read: Banita Sandhu on her International debut: will open up different avenues for me in Bollywood Banita Sandhu is known for her roles in films like October and Sardar Udham.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Banita expressed her happiness to witness the evolving on-screen representation of women in Bollywood, which is now showcasing more complex and diverse female characters. In fact, she admitted that she is eager to ride the wave and take on a wide range of roles that challenge her as an artist.

On moving back to India

Banita, who has made a place for herself in the Hindi film industry with projects such as October and Sardar Udham, used to live in Wales. Now, she has moved her base to India.

Talking about her decision to come back to India, Banita says, “My passion is acting, whether it’s international cinema or Bollywood. I’ve always wanted to live in India, but I had work commitments in the UK to finish up before I could finally shift here”.

“It was only natural that I come here to the country that has given me so much love,” adds Banita, who recently made an impressive turn as Miss Malhotra in Bridgerton season 3.

When asked if there have been any challenges during this transition, Banita is quick to note “India is truly like home to me”. “I love being here and am so lucky to have spent so much time here over the course of my career that I have a great sense of community to lean on now that I have moved,” says the actor.

On her career moves

Since her debut in 2018 with the critically acclaimed film October, Banita has adopted a thoughtful and discerning approach to her project choices. She admits that she is committed to taking on roles that test her acting abilities and allow her to explore new depths as a performer.

“I always like to challenge myself in my work. Each project I do pushes me in a different direction. I am always open to new ideas and opportunities to keep growing – whether it be in critically acclaimed or commercial cinema,” she shares.

Opening up about where she sees herself fitting in the current state of the Indian film industry, Banita asserts, “I think it’s a great time for women in the Indian film industry, as a variety of roles are being written for them and by them, which gives ample scope to perform”.

So, what's next for you? “I have a few projects in the pipeline and am meeting with producers and directors. I also have a release coming next year, which I’m really excited about,” Banita notes.

On seeking a balance

As Banita continues to navigate her career in Bollywood, she is also mindful of the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“Routine is really important to me. I travel so much with work that it’s the only way to stay grounded. Since being in India I’ve also been delving deeper into meditation – particularly at Akiko, run by my friend Akshat Rajan. That’s really helped me to transition into this next phase of my life,” she ends.