Janhvi Kapoor travelled to the US last month.
Behold, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's New York travel diary, which includes picnics and fancy dinners. See pics

  • Janhvi Kapoor has shared new pictures from her travels in New York with sister Khushi Kapoor. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of new pictures from her trip to New York. Janhvi is visiting her sister, Khushi, who is a student there.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share pictures from her holiday. She shared the post with a Statue of Liberty emoji in the caption. While a couple of pictures showed her and Khushi out on a dinner date, one picture showed Janhvi and a friend chilling in a park, another showed her having a blast at a restaurant, and a third showed the actor posing for a mirror selfie. "Keep your distance," she wrote on this one.

Janhvi's post also included a shot of the New York skyline, and a picture of some ice cream. There was also room for a Boomerang video of Janhvi.


Janhvi left for the US on March 22. Her dad, film producer Boney Kapoor, dropped her off at the airport. Janhvi had wrapped filming Good Luck Jerry before jetting off to see her sister. Previously, Janhvi and Khushi were in Los Angeles.

The actor made her film debut with Dhadak, in 2018, before appearing in Zoya Akhtar's short in the anthology film Ghost Stories, and then starring in the lead role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her most recent release was the horror comedy Roohi, which became one of the first major Hindi theatrical releases after theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her

Her upcoming slate includes Dostana 2 and Karan Johar's period drama Takht. Speaking about Dostana 2, Janhvi told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, "I am looking forward to getting back on set. It has been a good experience working with Kartik. Like I said, it is a fun film, and he does humour and comedy extremely well."

