Bhagyashree's 'Sunday vibes' are all about enjoying a cup of coffee, see here

Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree on Sunday posted two candid pictures of hers, much to the joy of her fans. Both the pictures seemed to be from her home.

Sharing them, she wrote: "Sunday Vibes! Kabhi subah.... kabhi shyam, Hum lete hein bas coffee ka naam. #sunday #sundayvibes #coffeetime #coffeelover #coffeegram #coffee #sunrise_and_sunsets #morningsbelike #eveningsbelike."

The first picture showed her in a purple bath robe, sitting on a sofa with a cup in her hand. The second picture was of her sitting by a table in a balcony with the open sea behind her with a cup in her hand.

Her fans loved the pictures and dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments box. Some also wrote "nice" and "beautiful".

Bhagyashree became an overnight star with her very first film, Maine Pyar Kiya, which released in 1989. But soon after she married Himalaya Dassani and pretty much bid farewell to her acting career. Not that she didn't work in films at all; she starred in three films, all opposite her husband. And then she took a long hiatus.

Speaking about quitting Bollywood, she told Indian Express in an interview, "Artistes really work very hard to get the kind of success I got then. I got it quite easily, and very early on in my life. It just came to me. I feel I wasn’t true to my God because He gave it to me and I did not show gratitude towards that, I did not value the success that was showered on me. And now I look at it as a learning experience."

"I must have done something right," she continued, vowing 'to be more grateful for the opportunities that have come my way in my second innings.' She added, "I hope the audience loves me again, and this time I will be ever so grateful. I would not have given up acting, if I had the kind of learning I have today."

In the last couple of years, she has been seen in Kannada films. She will be seen two major films - Radhe Shyam, alongside Prabhas and Pooja Hegde and in Thalaivi with Kangana Ranaut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

bhagyashree bollywood Topics