Salman Khan indirectly reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's allegations on Bigg Boss 19: ‘Podcast pe aake oot patang baatein...’

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar was an emotional rollercoaster, blending heartfelt celebrations with subtle controversy. Host Salman Khan surprised contestant Tanya Mittal with a special birthday gesture, gifting her a royal singhasan inside the house. He also took a subtle dig at his Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, who has been accusing Salman and his family of harassment. During Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan indirectly addressed Abhinav Kashyap's allegations. He suggested that former associates speaking against him are just looking for attention and urged them to focus on their work.

Salman Khan takes an indirect dig at Abhinav Kashyap

In the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Var, Salman celebrated Tanya's birthday. Overwhelmed with emotion, Tanya expressed a heartfelt wish: “I hope Salman sir becomes like family to me in Mumbai, so I don’t feel unsafe living there.” However, the festive tone took a turn when Salman addressed Abhinav’s recent allegations, though indirectly.

While speaking to the housemates, Salman said: “Jo sab mere saath attach huye hai ya huye the, aajkal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe-baithe log kuch bhi and-sand bol rahe hain jinse mera talluk raha hai, aur jinhone kabhi meri tareef ki hai. Ab, they don’t quite like me anymore. Aajkal log podcast me aake utpatang baatein karte hai kyunki unke paas koi kaam nahi hai. My request to you all is, please koi kaam kar lo. (Those who are or were once associated with me are also being targeted these days. People I’ve had connections with — even those who once praised me — are now sitting around and saying all sorts of nonsense. These days, people go on podcasts and talk rubbish just because they don’t have any work. My request to all of you is, please, get some work)".

What did Abhinav Kashyap say?

For context, Abhinav Kashyap, director of Dabangg, recently appeared on a podcast where he made serious allegations against Salman. He claimed that the actor took undue credit for Dabangg and suggested Salman was involved in manipulation, flattery, and even personal attacks during past film projects.

Abhinav also revisited an old incident from the set of Tere Naam, alleging that Salman made things so difficult for his brother Anurag Kashyap that he had to walk away from the project. Abhinav further criticised Salman’s recent praise for Anurag’s film Nishaanchi, calling it an act of “chamchagiri” meant to silence critics.