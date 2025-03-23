BJP champions John Abraham's The Diplomat, says it shows how ‘Modi government rescued Uzma Ahmed from Pakistan’

Bharatiya Janta Party's Twitter handle is sharing their appreciation for John Abraham's latest film. Titled The Diplomat, it stars Abraham in the role of diplomat JP Singh, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma from Pakistan. Now, the Twitter handle for the BJP has shared a long thread on the real incident that the movie is based on. John Abraham plays the lead in The Diplomat.

BJP reveals true story behind The Diplomat

“India's diplomatic strength was on full display in May 2017 when the Modi Government rescued Uzma Ahmed from a forced marriage in Pakistan. Recently dramatised in the John Abraham-starrer 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐷𝑖𝑝𝑙𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑡, this real-life operation showcased swift governance, led by former EAM Late Smt Sushma Swaraj Ji and diplomat J.P. Singh, ensuring Uzma’s safe return,” they wrote and followed it with multiple tweets on the real story.

"Uzma Ahmed's ordeal began when she was deceived by a Pakistani man in Malaysia and lured to Pakistan, where she was drugged, forced into marriage at gunpoint, assaulted, and held captive in Buner, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In her own words, after returning to India, Uzma described Pakistan as a ‘well of death,’ stating, 'It's easy to go to Pakistan, but tough to return'."

“Trapped in Pakistan, Uzma tricked the greedy Ali into taking her to the Indian High Commission under the pretext of collecting dowry. Once inside, she revealed her ordeal to Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh, who acted swiftly, ensured her safety and informed the-then EAM Sushma Swaraj. Upon verifying her Indian citizenship, Swaraj firmly declared, '𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑓 𝑤𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝 ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐻𝑖𝑔ℎ 𝐶𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑎 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑜𝑟 𝑡𝑤𝑜, 𝑤𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙.'”

How the government helped Uzma

“Amidst a tense legal battle, diplomat J.P. Singh became a warrior who oversaw Uzma’s legal fight, overcoming Pakistan’s laws requiring a husband's permission to leave. On May 24, 2017, the Islamabad High Court ruled in her favour. The next day, she crossed the Wagah Border, ending her three-week ordeal and marking a major diplomatic victory for India.”

“Uzma Ahmed’s rescue showcased the Modi government’s commitment to protecting Indian citizens abroad, irrespective of their social status, caste, creed, gender or religion. Sushma Swaraj’s hands-on diplomacy and J.P. Singh’s swift intervention ensured her safe return. Grateful upon reaching India, Uzma declared, ‘I’m proud to be Indian. Sushma madam saved me; they could’ve sold me!’ highlighting the life-saving impact of India’s decisive action.”

The thread added, "This is PM Modi’s India, where leadership is defined by action, diplomacy by resolve, and citizens’ safety remains paramount. From Uzma’s daring rescue to large-scale evacuations like Ukraine, India has proven time and again that no citizen is ever alone. As Sushma Ji once said, '𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑓 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑐𝑘 𝑜𝑛 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑠, 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐼𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝐸𝑚𝑏𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑝 𝑦𝑜𝑢.' Indians are never alone!"

The film, which was released on March 14, received acclaim from critics and audiences and has earned Rs. 4.03 crore on day one at the domestic box office.