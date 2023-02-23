'Bollywood Day' celebrated in Pakistan university; students dress up as Alia Bhatt, mimic Salman, Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) reportedly celebrated ‘Bollywood Day’, where students dressed up as iconic characters from Bollywood films. Photography club of LUMS (Photolums) recently shared a video of the event on TikTok, which is now being widely posted on other social media platforms. From Paresh Rawal's Baburao in the Hera Pheri series and Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas (2002), students were seen dressing up as different Bollywood characters and enacting their famous lines. Also read: Pakistani celebs slam Javed Akhtar's comment, question 'self respect' of those applauding him

The video, which is reportedly from a farewell event at the Pakistan university, featured a student dressed in a green saree and imitating Sushmita Sen's Chandni Chopra from Main Hoon Na. She said Sushmita's line, “Did you just sing to me?” One dressed up as a cop and mimicked Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg (2010). He said Salman's line, "Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ke saans kahan se le aur (I will put so many bullets in your body that you will be confused where to breath from and where to)…"

From Mohabbatein’s Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) to Ajay Devgn’s iconic cop from the Bajirao Singham franchise, and Student of the Year’s Shanaya Singhania (Alia Bhatt) – students went all out. A student was seen copying Alia from her 2012 debut film. Wearing a red dress, she said the actor's now-iconic line, "Haath mein pom pom leke ladko ke liye chillana mera style nahi hai (It is not my style to hold pom poms and cheer for boys)." One of the students was also seen dressed as Priyanka Chopra's character from Barfi (2012).

While a section of social media users were not happy with Pakistani students celebrating Bollywood, many showed them support and defended the event. A Twitter user from Pakistan said, "Disgusted to see them like this." Tweeting in support of the students, one said, "Why? Did they commit any crime by doing that? They did it just for fun." Another one tweeted, "For God's sake just let them be. Creativity involves free thinking, so let them think freely; don't hamper them." An Instagram user commented on the video, "Divided by borders. United by art." One person also said, "All of them are looking fabulous."

