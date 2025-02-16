'Bollywood goes via Bandra, doesn't feel real': Neeraj Ghaywan slams Hindi films, says south cinema has authenticity

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan did not hold back as he talked about everything that ails the Hindi film industry currently. Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Sunday, the Masaan director praised south cinema for its 'authenticity' and said that in contrast, Bollywood does not 'feel real'. (Also read: North vs South cinema debate great for clickbait, but there's no reality to it: Huma Qureshi) Neeraj Ghaywan spoke at the Indian Screenwriters Conference in Mumbai on Sunday.

Neeraj Ghaywan on Hindi and south films

Ghaywan spoke at the 7th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC) hosted by the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA). When asked to comment on why South films were doing better at the box office than Hindi films of late, the filmmaker said, "I feel the reason why the Southern industries are doing so well is because their lived reality is so authentic, and their characters are rooted and real. Here (in Bollywood), the characters are sanitized for a certain audience. It has to go via Bandra. It doesn't feel real. In the process of making film palatable to a certain audience, you might lose what is real."

Ghaywan spoke in a session titled 'Alternative Reality' hosted by Mrs and Aarya writer Anu Singh Choudhary. The filmmaker also rued the lack of 'independent funding' for films, which exists in Europe but not in India. "The challenge is to make what you want with the studios while keeping your integrity intact. Recovery has to come from music or casting a particular actor. You have to battle your way through to achieve your vision," he said. In the panel discussion, he was joined by filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, Megha Ramaswamy and Kanu Behl.

Neeraj Ghaywan's career

Neeraj Ghaywan worked as an engineer and film critic, before assisting Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly. In 2014, he made his directorial debut with Masaan, which starred Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha. He has since directed Sacred Games season 2, Geeli Puchi segment of the anthology film Ajeeb Dastaans, and two episodes of Made in Heaven.