 Bollywood throwback: When Anushka Sharma recreated Aishwarya Rai's iconic Kajra Re moment. Watch
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
Bollywood throwback: When Anushka Sharma recreated Aishwarya Rai's iconic Kajra Re moment. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jun 09, 2024 07:29 PM IST

In a throwback video, actor Anushka Sharma can be seen grooving to Aishwarya Rai’s iconic track, Kajra Re.

There is no doubt that Aishwarya Rai’s Kajra Re, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, became a rage much before rage was a thing. Now, as a weekend treat, a video of actor Anushka Sharma has emerged in which she is recreating the iconic moment. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai's mention missing from Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about Kajra Re; fans remind him ‘she was the highlight’)

Kajra Re featured in the film, Bunty Aur Babli.
Kajra Re featured in the film, Bunty Aur Babli.

The popular dance number is from Shaad Ali's 2005 blockbuster heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli. The film also starred Rani Mukherji.

Throwback moment

From the catchy lyrics to peppy tunes to the zealful choreography, the song continues to have a cult fan following. Several celebrities have tried to recreate the popular song, and now a video of Anushka doing the same has emerged online, and is winning hearts.

In a video, posted on Reddit, Anushka can be seen performing on Kajra Re at an awards show. Her look reminds one of the look of Aishwarya in the song with statement earrings, maang tika and kohl in her eyes. She is wearing a lehenga choli.

While the Reddit user who posted it called it ‘iconic’ not everyone seemed to agree. One person wrote, "This is more iconic”, to a GIF of Virat Kohli dancing. Another one wrote, “Dancing at award shows before meeting Kohli and deciding she was too good for BW”. “I like her and also her films. But she can’t dance,” one shared. “The steps are on point and she looks really pretty,” shared one user who liked her performance.

About the song

Kajra Re is a chartbuster from Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya stepped in for a cameo in the film, scripting history. She danced in the special number with her now-husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh. The song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. It is the grace and expressions that she brings to the dance movements which has made the song iconic.

Sometime back, as Bunty Aur Babli clocked in 19 years, Amitabh took to X and reposted a still from Kajra Re, of him, Abhishek and Aishwarya matching their hook steps. He wrote in the caption, “The song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love .. and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu, were when we performed this live on stage (namaste and laughing with tears emojis).”

Bunty Aur Babli was produced by Yash Raj Films. Varun V Sharma directed the sequel in 2022, starring Rani, Saif Ali Khan (who replaced Abhishek as Bunty), Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, and Pankaj Tripathi, but it bombed at the box office.

