Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bombay HC asks Sushant Singh Rajput fan: 'How do you know what Nyaay makers are going to do?'
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Bombay HC asks Sushant Singh Rajput fan: 'How do you know what Nyaay makers are going to do?'

  • Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:54 AM IST

The Bombay High Court has questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, named Manish Mishra, after he had challenged a film being made on the actor, in court. The film in question is named Nyaay: The Justice.

The judge wanted to know how Manish knew the contents of the film. Judge Prithviraj Chavan was quoted as saying: "How do you know what they are going to do?" Manish had claimed that the film would malign the reputation of Sushant and is based on distorted facts.

As per The Times of India, the court had heard an appeal by Manish against the dismissal of his interim plea on December 22, 2020 for an injunction in a suit filed by him in the Dindoshi Civil Court with regard to the said film.

The film is being produced by one Sarla Saraogi. In his petition, Manish had said that since the 'investigation' into the case had still to ascertain "the correctness of either suicide or murder", he had urged the court to restrain the producer from releasing, exhibiting, displaying and advertising Nyaay: The Justice.

Additionally, Justice Chavan had wanted to know Manish’s locus standi and his personal interest to which Manish's lawyer Cheten Agarwal had called his client a “businessman, social worker and a fan and follower" of Sushant.

Manish's lawyer said that the film's title had revealed its content, while the producer's lawyer had argued that they had not touched upon the police investigation into the death of the actor.

Also read: As Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares to give birth, parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita spotted at church. See pics

Sushant had died on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. Initial investigation by Mumbai Police had called it a case of suicide. The family of Sushant, including his father and his sisters, had challenged it and had filed an FIR in a Patna court against actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, for abetment to suicide and siphoning off his funds.

Subsequently, three central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau - had begun investigating the case from three different angles.

