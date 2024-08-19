Boney Kapoor calls Sridevi his ‘inspiration’ as he reveals losing 14 kg: 'Hair is getting thicker, I am looking better'
Boney Kapoor revealed he has lost a lot of weight and now his ‘hair is getting thicker’. He spoke about how his late wife Sridevi inspires him to get better.
Film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remembered late actor Sridevi on the occasion of her 61st birth anniversary on August 13. Days later, Boney has once again spoken about Sridevi in an Instagram post. He shared a recent picture of himself posing in front a painting by his late wife, Sridevi. Also read: Boney Kapoor reveals his mother asked Sridevi to tie him a rakhi after learning about their relationship
'My inspiration is my Jaan'
Highlighting the physical transformation he has undergone, Boney gave the credit to Sridevi for him 'looking better'. Calling her his ‘jaan (life)’, he wrote, “Hair is getting thicker, I am looking better, lost 14 kgs, 8 more to go... my inspiration is my Jaan (Sridevi), her art is behind me, her thoughts are always with me, she remains with me all the time.” Boney wore a blue T-shirt and matching shades in the photo.
Boney on getting a hair transplant
Earlier this year, Boney had opened up about his hair transformation. Alongside a photo of himself, he wrote, "Hyderabad on 17th EUGENIX hair transplant clinic, which has worked on giving me and so many others from world over a new hairy look. Baldness of many will disappear soon from Hyderabad . All the very best to make Hyderabad hairy & more glamorous..."
Check out his post from February 2024:
Arjun Kapoor and others react to new post
Reactions poured in on Boney's new post from celebs and fans alike. His son, actor Arjun Kapoor 'liked' the post, while brother-actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Proud of you."
A fan wrote, "Wow that's amazing and cool." Another commented, "Milestones upon milestones." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of clapping and red heart emojis in the comments section.
Birthday tribute for Sridevi
Recently, Boney dropped Sridevi's portrait to wish his 'Jaan' on her birth anniversary. The photo of the late actor seems to be from her 2012 comedy-drama film, English Vinglish. Along with the photo, he penned a message to wish her, writing, "Happy birthday, my Jaan."
