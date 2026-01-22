Canadian actor shares old pics with Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; internet asks her to ‘spill the tea’

Thursday arrived with a generous dose of nostalgia as Canadian actor Tia Bhatia set the internet scrolling down memory lane by sharing pictures from her childhood with Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. The starry flashback had social media gushing in unison, and asking her “who was the nicest of them all?” The carousel opens with a young Tia posing alongside Aishwarya Rai, who is seen dressed in a black outfit. (Instagram)

Throwback Thursday On Thursday, Tia, daughter of Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia, took to Instagram to share several pictures from her photo album where she is seen posing with several Bollywood celebrities as a kid.

Sharing the pictures, Tia wrote, “A little piece of my childhood. I have so many more pictures, What a throwback. I’m so thankful I grew into my ears. Also, can we discuss how mom would dress herself up and dress me up like that… and I swear dad looks younger now. #childhood #bollywood #mychildhood.”

The carousel opens with a young Tia posing alongside Aishwarya, who is seen dressed in a black outfit. The post then rolls out a series of moments from the time Bollywood stars travelled to Canada for performances. One picture captures Shah Rukh warmly holding Tia’s father’s hands, while another shows the superstar helping himself to food as Tia and her father pose in the background.

The throwback album only gets more delightful as it unfolds. In one candid frame, Salman is seen holding little Tia in his arms, while another captures Sanjay Dutt warmly hugging her father. There’s a picture of Tia posing shyly with Hrithik Roshan, followed by a full-family moment with Bobby Deol. The carousel also features a cheerful click with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, a snapshot of Tia and her father alongside Govinda, and two wholesome family photos: one with Salman again and another with Tabu.