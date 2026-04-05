Celina Jaitly pens note about her struggles and healing amid divorce battle: ‘I cried alone at night, felt empty’

On Saturday, Celina shared some glamorous pictures on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “#healing If you see me… If you see me living happily, eating my favourite food, smiling in a beautiful dress… just let me be. You didn’t see the nights I cried alone. You didn’t see the days I felt completely empty. You don’t know how many times I almost gave up on myself. I fought quiet battles no one noticed. I learned how to survive on my own.”

In November last year, actor Celina Jaitly filed a case against her husband, Peter Haag , accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, and sought ₹50 crore in compensation. This was weeks after Celina was served with divorce papers by Peter. In a recent social media post, the actor opened up about her struggles in her personal life and encouraged people going through heartbreak to choose healing and become their best selves.

She added, “So when you see me laughing now… know this didn’t come easy. This smile was built through pain. This peace… I earned it 🤍✨ For all those navigating pain, heartbreak or trauma… hear me when I say this, because I’ve lived it… If life feels unclear right now, don’t chase the world… come back to yourself. Choose to heal. Choose to grow. Choose to become stronger, calmer, more present, more confident… one day at a time.”

Celina concluded, “When you start becoming your best self… life has a way of opening the right doors for you. And yes… you will still cry at night. But that’s okay. Crying is not weakness… it is release. And one day… the tears will dry 🤍✨ From my lips to God’s ears.”

About Celina Jaitly’s divorce Celina got married to Australian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2010. They have three sons — twin boys Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of her sons, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition. The actor had earlier revealed in an emotional post that she was served with a divorce notice on her 15th wedding anniversary. She stated that she was denied access to her three children and that her sons were being brainwashed into saying things against her.

In November, she filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter, in a Mumbai court, accusing him of years of emotional, physical and verbal abuse. The former Miss India, represented by Karanjawala & Co., has sought ₹50 crore in damages and ₹10 lakh in monthly maintenance.