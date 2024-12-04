Chunky Panday says he, Govinda were paid less than the monkey in David Dhawan's Ankhen: ‘We didn’t get…’

Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor, and Govinda recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Govinda and Chunky, who headlined David Dhawan's Ankhen, revealed that they were not paid for their work and the monkey, who appeared with them in the film, was pampered more than them. Govinda and Chunky Panday's still from Ankhen.

Chunky Panday, Govinda on getting paid less in Ankhen

During their appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Govinda recalled their time shooting for Ankhen. Shakti said, "We did this film together where these two were the heroes. Actually, no, there were three heroes. Govinda, Chunky, and a monkey. Ask them.” Chunky continued, “Yes, he was paid more handsomely than us.” Govinda agreed and added, “We didn’t get paid.” Shakti said that the monkey was given a room at the Sun-n-Sand hotel in Mumbai. He joked, “Whenever David would call for the monkey, Chunky would show up. Whenever he called for Chunky, the monkey would show up.”

Earlier too, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Chunky Panday had recalled the privileges that the monkey in Ankhen got and said, “I was told that everyone except you have a double role in the film and I said it was not fair. So, I was given a monkey (laughs). That monkey was paid more than me and Govinda. He was a very expensive monkey from down south and used to fly with 6 assistants. He was a big star who would stay at hotel Sun and Sand. Crazy things used to happen to the set because of this fellow, but he was equally loved by everyone.”

Chunky Panday work front

Chunky Panday is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie, Housefull 5. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Jonny Lever among others in key roles. The film was earlier slated to release this Diwali. However, it will now be released in June 2025.