From Dangal to Kapoor & Sons: Where to watch the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2016 on OTT
Revisit Bollywood’s biggest 2016 blockbusters, from Dangal to Kapoor & Sons, their plots, massive box office numbers, and where to stream them in 2026.
If Instagram’s '2026 is the new 2016' trend has you scrolling through your old photo memories, why not take a nostalgia trip to Bollywood’s cinematic landmarks from a decade ago? 2016 was a breakout year for Hindi cinema, with films that delivered everything from emotional drama to sports triumphs, and many of them are still easy to watch on streaming platforms today. Here’s a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2016, how much they earned and where you can stream them now.
1. Aamir Khan's Dangal
Aamir Khan’s inspiring sports biographical drama about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters became not just the year’s top grosser but one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever (approx ₹2070 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk). Dangal’s powerful storytelling and emotional depth still make it a must-watch.
It’s available on major platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
2. Salman Khan's Sultan
Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan follows the rise, fall and redemption of a Haryana-based wrestler battling personal loss and professional setbacks. Salman Khan portrayed the titular character with raw intensity, while Anushka Sharma played Aarfa, a determined wrestler who challenges Sultan emotionally and professionally. The film blended romance, sports drama and mass appeal, becoming a festival blockbuster and earned ₹627+ crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
It is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
3. Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
A modern love story directed by Karan Johar, the film explored unrequited love, heartbreak and emotional dependency. Ranbir Kapoor starred as Ayan, a musician navigating love and rejection, while Anushka Sharma played the fiercely independent Alizeh. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added depth as a poet with a tragic past, and Shah Rukh Khan made a memorable cameo. The film, which earned ₹240 crore worldwide according to Sacnilk.
The film is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
4. Akshay Kumar's Airlift
Set against the backdrop of the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Airlift showcased the largest civilian evacuation in history. Akshay Kumar played Ranjit Katyal, a wealthy businessman who rises as an unlikely hero, while Nimrat Kaur portrayed his supportive wife. The film was praised for its realistic tone, patriotism without jingoism, and gripping narrative. The film earned ₹228 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
The film is available to watch on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
5. Akshay Kumar's Rustom
Inspired by the infamous Nanavati case, Rustom is a courtroom thriller centered on a decorated naval officer accused of killing his wife’s lover. Akshay Kumar delivered a restrained performance, while Ileana D’Cruz portrayed his conflicted wife and Esha Gupta played the glamorous antagonist. The film combined patriotism, moral ambiguity and courtroom drama, earning Akshay a National Award. The film earned ₹216 crore worldwide at the box office, according to Sacnilk.
Rustom is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.
6. Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
This biographical sports drama traced the journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni from a ticket collector in Ranchi to India’s most successful cricket captain. Sushant Singh Rajput embodied Dhoni’s calm leadership and emotional resilience, supported by Kiara Advani and Disha Patani as his love interests. The film balanced cricket action with personal struggles and aspirations, earning ₹215 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
The film is streaming on JioHotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
7. Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh's Housefull 3
A full-blown slapstick comedy, Housefull 3 revolved around three men pretending to be disabled to marry the daughters of a strict billionaire father. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan led the chaos, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon supporting them. The film relied on visual gags, wordplay and exaggerated situations for laughs. The film earned ₹185 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
It is available to stream on JioHotstar.
8. Shah Rukh Khan's Fan
In a daring double role, Shah Rukh Khan played both a global superstar and his dangerously obsessed fan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the psychological thriller explored fame, identity and the dark side of celebrity worship. With minimal music and an intense narrative, Fan stood out as one of SRK’s most experimental films of the decade. The film earned ₹182 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
The film is available to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
9. Ajay Devgn's Shivaay
Directed by and starring Ajay Devgn, Shivaay followed a Himalayan mountaineer on a relentless mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter. The film featured high-octane action sequences shot in extreme terrains, with Erika Kaar and Sayyeshaa in key roles. Known for its visuals and stunts, Shivaay blended emotion with large-scale action. The film earned ₹147 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk
It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
10. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's Kapoor & Sons
A nuanced family drama, Kapoor & Sons explored sibling rivalry, unspoken resentments and generational conflicts within a dysfunctional family. Rishi Kapoor delivered a standout performance as the eccentric grandfather, while Ratna Pathak Shah, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt added emotional depth. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film was appreciated for its realism and layered writing. The film earned ₹143 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
It is available to stream at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
