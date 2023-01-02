Deepika Padukone flashes wide smile, Ranveer Singh keeps it simple as they make stylish entry at airport in black

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance of the year 2023 at the Mumbai airport Monday morning. Both were twinning in black and walked hand in hand at the airport. While Deepika flashed a big smile while posing for the paparazzi, Ranveer was his unusual self as he quietly posed for the cameras. Also read: Besharam Rang row: CBFC asks Pathaan makers to make changes in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film before release

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of the couple from the airport. It shows Ranveer Singh getting down from the car and walking up to the other side to open the gate for Deepika. She was all smiles and walked hand in hand with Ranveer towards the entry gate. While Deepika was in a long black shirt dress paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes, Ranveer was twinning with her in a white tee and black pants paired with a long black overcoat and white shoes. She was all smiles while Ranveer kept a low profile as they paused for a moment to pose for the paparazzi.

A fan commented on the video, “Rare occasion when both of them dress like they did before their marriage.”

The couple celebrated Christmas in Alibaug and were spotted leaving for the place on a jetty. They seem to have finally left for their New Year vacation now.

Ranveer saw the release of his film Cirkus on December 23 but the film failed to impress the critics or the audience. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it boasted of a huge ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Deepika also had a dance number titled Current Laga with Ranveer in the film.

Ranveer will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi this year. It is scheduled to release in June.

Deepika had a very successful year with several international brand endorsements. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the finals in Qatar. She is currently in news for her glamorous appearance in the song Besharam Rang from her upcoming film, Pathaan. She stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film set to hit theatres on January 25. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON