Deepika Padukone's video from her modelling days is blowing fans' minds: 'How does she look like a 25-year-old at 19?'

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors in India today and her accolades include top Hindi films, such as Pathaan and Jawan, both of which released this year and featured her alongside Shah Rukh Khan. But before she made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om (2007), Deepika was a top model. A throwback video of Deepika speaking about how she took up modelling was recently shared on Reddit. In the clip, many designers also gushed over 19-year-old Deepika's beauty and 'great attitude'. Also read: When 23-year-old Deepika Padukone talked about her big break Fans react to Deepika Padukone's old modelling video.

Deepika Padukone on how she began modelling

"I started modelling about a year back. I wanted to take up modelling professionally, but my parents told me that they would allow me to do it only after my graduation. But the offers just started pouring in and I couldn't resist, so I started after my 12th. I took a three month break for my board exams because it's such a major thing. And after that modelling happened, so I never got back to it," Deepika said in the old clip.

Designers talk about Deepika

As clips of Deepika walking the ramp at various fashion shows played, fashion designer Ranna Gill made a statement about Deepika. She said, "She's 19, very beautiful." A voiceover then said, "No other model has captured the imagination of the industry like this teenager from Bangalore (Bengaluru)."

Next, fashion designer Kiran Uttam Ghosh was seen talking about Deepika and saying, "Love the way she carried our clothes. She has got a great attitude and is very happy to wear anything." Nadine of Mac Cosmetics also said about a young Deepika in the same clip, "She's very sweet, but she's a vixen. So she's very beautiful, but there is still something very fierce about her."

Reactions to Deepika's old video

"She was always meant to hit it big and be a star," wrote a person on Reddit. Another said, "How does she look like a 25-year-old at 19??" Reacting to the comment, a person wrote, "I think it's also because she's tall and carried herself more like an older, mature person ever since she debuted."

Another said about Deepika's throwback video, "She was so beautiful here. Now they are trying to make her look like Beyoncé." One more said about her look, "I miss her eyebrows and this type of liner on her slightly hooded eyes."

Deepika's career

As a teenager, Deepika, who is the elder daughter of legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, played badminton in national level championships, but left her career in sports to become a model.

Following her Bollywood debut in 2007, she went on to star in numerous films such as Love Aaj Kal (2009), Chennai Express (2013) and Piku (2015). Deepika made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in 2017 with xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. She is also a regular at Cannes Film Festival and has graced the red carpets of prestigious international events such as the Met Gala and the Oscars.

