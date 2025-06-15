Detective shows and movies to stream on OTTplay before Detective Sherdil's release: Sherlock to Detective Hotyamancha

Expectations are high for actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming OTT release, Detective Sherdil, which is set to drop on ZEE5 available via OTTplay Premium from June 20. As you wait for the release of the film, which could introduce another iconic sleuth to Indian cinema, why not stream popular detective shows and movies that will set you in the mood to solve brain-racking puzzles. Stills from Detective Sherdil, Sherlock and Detective Hotyamancha

Excited for Diljit Dosanjh’s Detective Sherdil? Before the movie, watch his inspiration Sherlock on OTTplay Premium

5 detective shows to watch on OTT

Sherlock - Lionsgate Play

You absolutely cannot miss watching Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock, now available on OTTplay, for he serves as one of the biggest inspirations for Detective Sherdil. Inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories, the four season TV series builds intrigue with every case. Sherlock Holmes and a former army doctor, Dr. Watson, join hands to solve all kinds of mysteries thrown their way. They just have a knack for bringing justice the right way.

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes - ETV Win

In case you sought out comedy along with mystery, look no further than Vennela Kishore's Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes. This 2-hour movie, streaming on ETV Win, is thoroughly enjoyable even as the detective leaves on a journey to find the man behind beach murders around a coastal town. There are seven suspects, but who is the real murderer? Find out.

Byomkesh Hotyamancha - Fridaay

If Sherlock Holmes is Detective Sherdil's videshi inspiration, he found the desi inspiration, too. Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, again inspired by Saradindu Bandyopadhyay's stories, is about 'Satyanweshi' (how Bakshi refers to himself), which literally translates to the truth seeker. He, too, has a companion in Ajit. The latter sticks around just for learning. In the chapter of Byomkesh Hotyamancha, Bakshi becomes a witness to a murder while attending a play at a theatre. Thus begins his journey to uncovering the spine-chilling secret about the murderer.

Satyanweshi Byomkesh - Zee5

Parambrata Chatterjee and Rudranil Ghosh team up as Bakshi and Ajit to investigate how Heena Mallick (played by Ayoshi Talukdar) dies. They take up the case after political leader Santosh Samaddar (Sumanta Mukherjee) pleads with them to look into the matter. As you can already expect, things are quite complicated even if they might not appear so. Hop on this journey for less than two hours to know the real story!

Detective 2015 - Zee5

Has Detective Sherdil got you intrigued to find out if you could be a detective, too? Then watch Detective 2015 and know if you have the skills it requires to be a true detective. Hosted by Chitanjeet Chakraborty, the reality show tests your detective skills. If you think you are ready, think again!