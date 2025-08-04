Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri film struggles after slow start, earns 1 crore

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Expectations were high for Dhadak 2, the Hindi language remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film, helmed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, received mostly positive reviews upon its release. However, that has not turned into box office numbers as the film continues to struggle amid other new releases. (Also read: Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office report card: Which sequel fared better over the weekend?) Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri shared screen space for the first time in the film.

Dhadak 2 box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 collected ₹1.04 crore on its fourth day of release (as per early estimates), its lowest so far. A dip in collection on Monday is expected, but that has hurt the momentum of the film, especially given that the film has not shown considerable growth during the weekend. Its highest single-day collections were recorded on Sunday, with ₹ 4.15 crore. The overall collection now stands at ₹ 12.44 crore.

Dhadak 2 had an overall 12.75% Hindi Occupancy on Monday. Dhadak 2 is facing stiff competition from multiple releases, including Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, animation epic Mahavatar Narsimha, and the blockbuster Saiyaara.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2018 Dhadak. However, it is not connected to the original narrative or characters. It tells the tale of a law student who falls for his classmate, only for her family to harass him due to caste differences. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Dhadak 2 was initially slated to hit the big screen in November 2024, but it experienced several delays following the reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). These hurdles were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film.