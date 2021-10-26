Dharmendra puts his arm around Hema Malini as they smile in new pic, fan says 'rab ne bana di jodi'

Actor-politician Hema Malini on Tuesday shared a new picture with her husband, actor Dharmendra. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture in which the couple smiled as they posed for the camera.

In the photo, Hema Malini wore a blue and white salwar suit as left her hair loose. Dharmendra stood next to her wearing a green-coloured full-sleeved T-shirt. He put his arm around her shoulder, with his head leaning towards her.

Captioning the post, Hema wrote, "A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I’m left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all Relaxing after the celebrations…#celebration #aftercelebration."

Fans took to the comment section and showered the couple with love. One wrote, "Love you both adorable." Another Instagram user said, "Rab ne bana di jodi, Bollywood's best couple." Another person commented, "Blessings to the most beautiful people for making films that still make us happy through every generation."

Earlier this month, Hema Malini celebrated her 73rd birthday. She shared pictures from her at-home birthday celebrations on social media platforms. The bash was attended by Dharmendra, their daughter Esha Deol, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and actor Sanjay Khan.

In the photos she shared, Hema had worn a red salwar suit and Dharmendra had worn a red shirt with black pants. "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends," she had captioned the post.

On Instagram, Esha, too, had wished her mother by sharing a picture of them. She had captioned the post, "Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy and healthy. Always by your side through thick and thin, Your Bittu."

Hema is also active in politics – she is a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Mathura. She made her electoral debut in 2014 from the constituency.